After 66 years, Donzell’s Garden Center in Akron is closing.

“We are sad to announce that Donzell’s Garden Center is closing. A long-time presence on Waterloo Road, the company has decided to close its doors forever,” the Donzelli family said in a news release Monday.

The store is at 937 E. Waterloo Rd.

“While the company has enjoyed healthy business during the spring and holiday seasons, the summer and fall seasons have become increasingly quiet and financially this location has fallen below acceptable levels.

“A contributing factor to the poor performance has been isolation from other specialty stores to increase needed store traffic. In addition, garden centers depend on new housing starts to fuel their growth and there has been minimal growth in this area.

“This trend has been most obvious to us since the recession of 2007; around 2010 when other retailers returned to their pre-recession store traffic and growth levels, this location did not. The property is currently for sale.

“We, the Donzelli family, love our industry and are grateful for 66 years of serving the surrounding communities. We will miss our many long-time customers; many have been patrons of our business for decades. We plan to help our full-time staff find new positions and some will be relocated to our Cleveland location, Gale's Westlake Garden Center, which the family also owns and operates.”

The store will begin liquidation sales sometime in June. The family directed customers to its Donzell’s Facebook page, when it will post details for store hours and liquidation policies on June 21. The family also said for more information, customers may email info@donzells.com