The family had just moved into the home less than two months ago before flash-flooding took out their land-bridge, cutting off their access to the road.

GREEN Flash flooding washed out the small bridge that leads to a Green family's home, trapping them — or at least their vehicles — Monday morning.

Cory Dowey said the driveway leading to the new home he shares with his wife, their three young children and two dogs is gone.

The couple just moved into the home at 1295 E. Nimisila Rd. about six or seven weeks ago from another home in Green, Dowey said.

"This was a bigger house with nicer property. But our scenic little creek turned into a nightmare that destroyed our driveway and now we're stuck," he said. The Dowey family learned of the flash flood warning Sunday night, but it wasn't until he left the house Monday morning that Cory Dowey saw the damage it caused.

A creek runs through a culvert pipe in the the front yard.

"When I walked out the front door this morning I noticed a big section of our driveway was gone."

Then, within an hour, "The entire land bridge completely washed away."

Now, he said, there's a stretch of water about 20 to 25 feet wide between his house and the road. The water is between 4 and 6 feet deep.

"It's pretty much like a river running through there," Dowey said.

Dowey said a neighbor who also has a culvert with another land bridge that is in tact has granted the family permission to use his property, but he would have to drive through a couple yards to get to it.

And, he said, "It doesn't look like our homeowner's insurance is going to cover (a repair)," a cost some have told him could stretch up to $20,000.

The city is also dispatching a storm water inspector to determine whether the city can address the issue, Dowey said.

But in the meantime, the Dowey family is at home.

