JUNE 17, 1959



Don Hyde is named in charge of the city summertime basketball program at City Park.



JUNE 17, 1969



In Midget League baseball action, Kennedy's Bakery defeats IBEW, 9-8. Winning pitcher is Jim Bates. Losing pitcher is Brad Gidcumb.



JUNE 17, 1979



Doug Ault and Charles Kenworthy are presented Eagle Scout badges.



JUNE 17, 1989



Gerry (Skip) and Ann Wetherell of Cambridge, announce the birth of a 8-pound, 5-ounce son, Kirk Mikel on June 2. He has a sister, Whitney Ann.



JUNE 17, 1999



Veena Tripathi, a sophomore at Cambridge High School, recently attended the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership seminar at Denison University. While there, Veena was selected for her leadership skills to represent Southeastern Ohio at the World Leadership Conference in Philadelphia.



JUNE 17, 2009



Women Interested in Children member, Barbara Funk, displays the bench which the organization purchased in honor of long time supporter, the late Carl Anker.



The bench is located in the play area at Guernsey County Children Services.



Women Interested in Children members help at-risk children of Guernsey County by providing the "extras" that children want.