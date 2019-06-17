A Columbus man was arrested on Saturday after leading police on a brief car chase in North Hill.

According to police, Anthony Boykins, 28, led officers on the chase before jumping out of the car with a rifle and fleeing on foot. Police said he threw the rifle down and continued running but was caught after a brief foot chase. Officers also recovered the rifle.

Police said Boykins, who has a prior felony conviction, was charged with willful fleeing, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm.