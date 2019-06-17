100 Years Ago (1919)



Joe Pipos, a resident of North Webb Avenue, pleaded guilty and was assessed a fine of $25, which he paid, on a charge of assault and battery against his 6-year-old nephew, also named Joe Pipos, whose condition was said to be deplorable by persons in the neighborhood who said the man had beat the boy about the face, back and chest with a strap. In his defense, the elder man, said neighbors had continually complained the boy had stolen various items and that he had thrown rocks his mother. The older Joe Pipos was brother of John Pipos Sr., who had been fatally shot by Officer Tally, who was defending his own life against the much bigger man in John Pipos as he attacked him while being served an arrest warrant. The elder Joe Pipos and his wife as well as John Pipos’ widow and her three children were living in the same house. Judge Moore said the only thing that saved the man from a workhouse sentence was the fact he was supporting his brother’s widow and children.



Ground was broken for the Machined Steel Casting Company.



The cornerstone of the new $30,000 Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house, located on West College Street, adjoining the college campus and facing the lakes, was to be placed. The three-story brick building was designed by architect J.W. Yost.



It was said that a record was set when a young boy went into the confectionary store of Mr. Hartzell in Sebring and asked for 40 all-day suckers, presenting the man with 40 cents. When questioned what the suckers were for, all the boy would say was that they were for a party, presumably for later that day. It was noted that it was the largest sale of suckers ever recorded in Sebring in a day. "Sebring is not much for suckers, but it will be baited today," the article concluded.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Staff Sgt. Drexel W. Clatterbuck, a radio operator on a B-24 Liberator bomber, was listed as missing in action of Romania since May 31. A Sebring McKInley High graduate, Clatterbuck was employed by Taylocraft before entering the service and had a brother, Winfield "Bus" Clatterbuck serving with the Sea Bees in the Pacific.



Staff Sgt. Donald L. Hahlen, 27, a Goshen High alum, had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by Lt. Gen. James H. Doolittle after participating in 30 daytime combat missions. A tail gunner, Hahlen held the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, fighting in some of the hardest fought aerial battles over Europe and on bombing missions over Kiel, Hamburg, Bremen, Brunswick, Frankfurt and Kassel.



Sgt. Austin L. Blevins, 23, a waist gunner on a Flying Fortress from the Minerva area, had completed 50 missions.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Defective wiring was blamed for a fire causing $2,100 damage to the Knights of Pythias lodge hall in the 900 block of South Arch Avenue.



25 Years Ago (1994)



West Branch junior Lori Sears received Girl Scouting’s top achievement, the Girl Scout Gold Award.