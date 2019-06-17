The Perrysville Economic board members will host the Perrysville Homestead Festival on Bridge Street on June 21 and 22.



Residents are invited to bring their arts, crafts, hobbies and collections to be judged and on display in the Community Service Building. Bring your items to the community center on Thursdays between 5 and 8 p.m.



The stage has been relocated this year to North Bridge Street by the community center. This will allow the performers to have shade and the audience to be shaded by the buildings.



On June 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Buckeye Country Cloggers and the Johnny Appleseed Square Dancers will perform. Entertainer and singer Matt Young will perform from 8-10 p.m. Also, on June 21 at 6 p.m., the annual Garden Tractor Pull will be held on South Bridge St.



The Perrysville Green Joint Fire Department will host a sausage and pancake breakfast on June 22 from 7-11 a.m. The lineup will begin for a parade at 9 a.m., running from the fire department and down Third Street. Everyone is invited to bring their special car, tractor or horses to participate. Children can ride their bikes in the parade, walk their dogs or just walk. Floats and garden tractors are also welcomed.



The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department will ride in the parade. Afterward, they will have their vehicles on display for children to explore.



The K-9 unit and bomb squad team also will be on hand.



At noon, the local Synergy Sweethearts will perform a dance.



At 1 p.m., the Akron Zoo will hold demonstrations.



At 2 p.m., the Rising Star Martial Arts team will hold demonstrations.



COSI will have five kiosk machines on display for the children’s interaction from 2-5 p.m.



The local band, Rellick Band, will perform at 4 p.m.



At 6 p.m., professional magician Michael Mage will perform on stage and then on the street. The Jimi Vincent Band will perform blues at 8 p.m.



The merchant’s tent will be located at the light on North Bridge Street by Third Street.



Food vendors will be located on North Bridge Street, with a variety of food available, including turkey, barbecue beef, hamburgers, corn dogs, hot dogs, Italian sausage, walking tacos, ox roast beef, chicken fajitas, chicken garden salads, French fries, salads, funnel cakes, Elephant Ears, fried Oreos, lemonade and other drinks. Vendors include Esbenshades Whetstone Concessions, Marty & Lynn’s Concessions, K-Stone Concessions and MG Concessions.



A drawing for bicycles will be held both days around 7:15 p.m. Bikes 4 Kids also will set up a bicycle rodeo by the community center both days.



Games for children with prizes will be set up in the social tent on June 22 from noon to 4 p.m.



At 3 p.m. on June 22, a food eating contest will be held for all ages.