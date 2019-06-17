An Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after police said he pointed a rifle at his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

Ja’Von F. Jordan, 22, was charged with having weapons under disability, aggravated menacing and possession of marijuana.

According to police, Jordan went to his ex-girlfriend’s house on Goodyear Boulevard on Sunday morning and threatened to kill her after pointing a rifle at her.

Police found Jordan at his residence on Ottawa Avenue, according to a police report, where they also found an assault rifle in the bushes. Officers said they also found two grams of marijuana on Jordan.

Jordan is currently under indictment for having weapons under disability from a May 24 arrest, police said. He was also convicted of felony drug possession in December 2017, which bars him from being able to possess a firearm.