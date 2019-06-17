Better get used to wet weather.

The Akron-Canton region has been pounded with rain this month and there is more on the way. The National Weather Service's seven-day forecast looks like this:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Friday: Partly sunny.

Saturday: A chance of showers.

Sunday: A chance of showers.

The region was hit with 1 to 3 inches of rain over the weekend, with significant flooding in Akron, Barberton and Wadsworth.

That's a lot of rain for the area, said Doug Kahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The average June rainfall for the Akron-Canton area is 3.83 inches. The area already has received 5.27 inches this month, with 4 inches coming within the last week. The record is 11.12 inches in 1924.

The rain expected for the remainder of this week isn't as heavy as over the weekend. Kahn said the area could see an additional 1 to 2 inches.

"It's not going to be a washout every single day," he said. "It's not like we were dealing with the last week."

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 9:45 a.m. Monday for southern Medina, southern Summit and northern Wayne counties. Meanwhile, portions of Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties were under either a flash flood watch or a flood warning.

The agency said the heavy rain ended at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The agency also warned that other areas that will experience flooding include Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Green, Tallmadge, Rittman, Mogadore, Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Stow, Norton, Fairlawn, Munroe Falls, Lakemore, Seville, Clinton and Westfield Center.

Authorities reported that portions of various roads throughout the region have been closed because of flooding, including Barber Road in Barberton, Sand Run Parkway in Akron, Akron-Peninsula Road in Akron and South Main Street in Green.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @armonrickABJ.