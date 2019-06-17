AKRON

Man leads police

on car and foot chase

A Columbus man was arrested on Saturday after leading police on a brief car chase in North Hill.

According to police, Anthony Boykins, 28, led officers on the chase before jumping out of the car with a rifle and fleeing on foot. Police said he threw the rifle down and continued running but was caught after a brief foot chase. Officers also recovered the rifle.

Police said Boykins, who has a prior felony conviction, was charged with willful fleeing, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm.

Judge to address Ward 8

community meeting

Councilwoman Marilyn Keith has invited Akron Municipal Court Judge Ann Marie O'Brien to speak to and take questions from the public at the Ward 8 meeting Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest Family Recreation Center, 1730 Shatto Ave. The Northwest block watches will meet a half hour before the ward meeting.

Traffic signal to be down

for emergency road work

The city's traffic engineering division will begin emergency road work at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the northwest corner of East Exchange and Sout Arlington streets.

The work, expected to be completed by the end of the day Tuesday, will close two westbound lanes and one southbound lane. Traffic signals will temporarily be out of operation. Police will direct traffic in all directions. Drivers are urged to use caution while proceeding through this area.

Councilman pitches

community grants

At-Large Councilman Jeff Fusco is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday for residents who are interested in Akron’s new Neighborhood Partnership Program at the New Era Restaurant, 10 Massillon Road.

Akron officials will provide a brief presentation and answer questions on both the Akron City Council Neighborhood Partnership Program and the Beyond the Table Grant Program. All are welcome.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Summit County Council

member plans office hours

Summit County Council District 2 representative John Schmidt will host public office hours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls and portions of Akron, including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

City to host prism

project event

Collide: Cuyahoga Falls plans to host the kick-off event for this year’s celebration of The Prism Project: Awakening Cuyahoga Falls through Art, a project dedicated to taking art beyond the walls of museums.

A variety of artwork from several artists will find temporary homes within local businesses for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The idea for The Prism Project began at an “On the Table” event Western Reserve Hospital hosted in the fall of 2018, when community members expressed their desire for more inclusion and diversity. Collide then applied for and was selected to receive an Akron Community Foundation grant to help facilitate the project.

The kick-off event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. June 30 at HiHO Brewing Company at 1707 Front St. Maps will be provided for viewers to travel around downtown Cuyahoga Falls and see the loaned art on display.

Art will be on display throughout July at: HiHO Brewing Co., Clean Eatz, Craft Beer Bar, Celia’s Boutique, Jean + Lou, Harps and Thistles, The Kitchen on Front Street, Reverie Boutique, Harvest Yoga Wellness Studio, Hope Soap, Burntwood Tavern, The Natatorium, Search Actions, Good Co Salon, the Cuyahoga Falls Library and S&T Bank.