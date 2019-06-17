In a busy weekend for Akron-area theater, I took in the sunny, funny musical "Mamma Mia!" at Weathervane Playhouse and the dramatic, full-hearted "Man of La Mancha," which opened the summer at Porthouse Theatre.

Both offer their own forms of escapism. The jukebox musical "Mamma Mia" features a great-looking, sun-splashed set with a stucco-style taverna by Richard Morris Jr. and the full harmonies of 26 of ABBA's greatest hits, by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

Director Nancy Cates' fun-loving cast features the excellent Julie Geiser, who brings a strong emotion and solid singing as Donna Sheridan, a single mom running her own business on a Greek isle. She and Chanda Porter and Kimberly Sullivan — as man-eater Tanya and silly Rosie — create a fantastic trio as they relive some of their glory days as Donna and the Dynamos.

Making up an equally delightful trio are Patrick Dukeman as buttoned-up businessman Harry Bright, Jay Sigler as writer Bill Austin and Mark Stoffer as architect Sam Carmichael, the three possible dads for Donna's daughter, Sophie. Dukeman wins the prize for cracking us up with his highly nerdy mannerisms as Harry, especially at the bachelorette party in "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme."

In this story, engaged 20-year-old Sophie learns from her mother's diary about her three overlapping love interests in 1979 and sets out to learn which man is her father.

It's a lot of silly, good fun, featuring a cast that brings verve to choreographer Marissa Leeanaarts' festive choreography. Kudos also go to Sullivan and Sigler for their delightfully kooky chemistry and outrageous dance moves in "Take a Chance on Me."

Musical numbers range from a cool nightmare dance, "Under Attack,'' to the chaotically funny "Voulez Vous'' at the end of Act II, as each of the "fathers" starts to catch on as to why he's been invited to Sophie's wedding.

Taylor Marie Scott's vocals waver at times but her strong characterization as the winsome, girlish Sophie consistently illuminates her character's motives. Mark Stoffer's strong acting as the most serious dad, Sam, also outshines his vocals. His tense duet "S.O.S." with Donna helps us see clearly how this highly independent woman has long hidden a broken heart.

'Man of La Mancha'

At Porthouse Theatre, Fabio Polanco expertly takes on one of the most dramatic musical theater roles of all time — Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote in a swashbuckling, romantic and bittersweet performance of "Man of La Mancha."

Director Terri Kent's cast of 21 is thoroughly invested in this world of the old nobleman gone mad who has dubbed himself the errant knight Don Quixote and set out with his squire, Sancho Panza (Timothy Culver).

The male ensemble of nasty muleteers led by Pedro (Elijah Lee King), work as a well-oiled group executing creative choreography by Martin Cespedes in a fight scene as well as a chilling rape scene, "The Abduction." In the former ("The Combat"), they fight Don Quixote by putting a bucket on his head and ensnare him in a ladder that they rotate around the stage.

The 1965 musical tells the story of the imprisoned Miguel de Cervantes, who wrote the 17th century novel "Don Quixote." As he's imprisoned by the Spanish Inquisition, his fellow prisoners accuse him of being a bad poet and an idealist, so his defense is to put on his own play.

Amid its guitar-dominated accompaniment, the epic musical features the famous "The Impossible Dream" and the tender ballad "Dulcinea." The show's lead actors are dominated by an appropriately strong showing of Latin performers with backgrounds on Broadway, off-Broadway and on Broadway tours.

Among them are the captivating Genny Lis Padilla as the serving wench/prostitute Aldonza, whom Don Quixote dubs his Dulcinea. She breaks your heart singing of the squalor from which she came in "Aldonza." Kent State graduate Cody Hernandez also is chilling as the cruel Carrasco, who destroys Don Quixote through disguising himself as Knight of the Mirrors.

