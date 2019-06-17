Stow Municipal Court will offer a clinic Friday for people who want to get their driver’s licenses back.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the court, located at 4400 Courthouse Drive.

The clinic will help suspended drivers determine what they need to do to reinstate their licenses and determine if they are eligible for an amnesty program being offered by the state, which allows people to have all or some of their fees waived. The amnesty period expires July 31.

The clinic will be hosted by judges Kim Hoover and Lisa Coates and Magistrate John Clark.

Online pre-registration is recommended at stowmunicipalcourt.com. (Click the clinic link at the bottom of the home page and complete the form.) Walk-ins also are welcome and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 330-564-4187 and speak to a traffic bailiff.