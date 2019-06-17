Summit County is selling one of its former buildings, which in the future will be used as office space.

The building at 2525 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls has sat vacant for several years. The 1.4-acre property includes a building and garage the county is no longer using.

It formerly housed the county Department of Environmental Services, Summit Soil and Water Conservation District and Summit County Board of Revision, which in 2016 moved to the renovated Triangle Building at 1180 S. Main St. in Akron, part of the former Bridgestone/Firestone tire-manufacturing complex.

County Council on Monday approved selling the property to the Summit County Land Bank for $800,000. Eco Realty Investments will then purchase the property from the land bank, with plans to renovate it and lease it out as office space.

County Council also approved a resolution that will allow ConxusNEO to transfer the county’s OhioMeansJobs center, 1040 E. Tallmadge Ave., to the county. The county will then sell it to the Summit County Land Bank for $3.85 million. Services at the center shouldn't change as a result of the action.

The county loaned ConxusNEO, which aims to help develop and find skilled employees for local businesses, $2 million to acquire the property in 2005. But ConxusNEO, which is the redesigned and rebranded Summit Workforce Solutions, wants to transfer the property to the county to satisfy and release the loan agreement.

“Conxus … would still prefer not to be in the landlord business,” said Brian Nelsen, the county’s director of finance and budget.

The county will finance the land bank’s acquisition of the property through a loan agreement and promissory note, which will be secured by a mortgage on the property. The county will also provide an economic development grant to ConxusNEO at $160,000 a year for 10 years, starting this year, to encourage ongoing improvement of the workforce development ecosystem in the county.

In other action Monday, council also approved putting three proposed changes to the county charter on the November ballot for voters to decide: creating a uniform process for filling vacancies in county elected offices; repealing a section of the charter to allow County Council to set its own rules for electing officers; and having the county’s equal employment opportunity administrator report to the bipartisan Human Resource Commission instead of the county executive.

Council also approved putting a six-year, 2.95-mill renewal levy on the November ballot for the county’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.

Council did not vote Monday on a question that if passed in November would lead to the creation of a group to address stormwater issues in communities across the county. That resolution only received a second reading, with more discussion planned for future meetings.

