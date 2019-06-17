Parade time: The Blue Tip Parade will kick off at 6 p.m. in Wadsworth. The parade marks the start off the community's annual festival. The parade starts at Wadsworth High School, makes its way through downtown and ends at Isham Elementary School.

Concert set: Melissa Etheridge: The Medicine Show will stop at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield. For more information and ticket availability, visit Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Woof, woof: It is Yappy Hour at The Winery at Wolf Creek in Norton at 5 p.m. Enjoy a glass of wine with your favorite pooch. Proceeds benefit Maggie's Mission and a $10 ticket includes a raffle entry, a glass of wine, and goodies for your dog. Event is contingent on weather conditions, so check The Winery at Wolf Creek's Facebook page for updates.