Portage County Water Resources began water main flushing in Brimfield in June. The purpose of water main flushing is to remove settled mineral particles from underground water mains and to continue to provide high-quality water to customers.



Customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water during water main flushing and should not to be alarmed if water looks rusty during or immediately after hydrant flushing. This discolored water is caused by naturally occurring minerals being stirred up within the water mains. If this happens, run cold water in bath tubs until the water runs clear. Only after the water returns to normal should laundry and other water projects be resumed. It may be necessary to run the water as long as 5 to 10 minutes. The water remains safe for drinking and cooking.



Signs in each neighborhood to be flushed will be posted 24 hours in advance. Also, visit the website at www.co.portage.oh.us/water-resources for the latest area that will be flushed.



The inconvenience that may result from water main flushing should not last for more than a day. If problems persist, call the Customer Service Center at 330-297-3685.