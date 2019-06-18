Akron Children's Hospital once again ranked in the top 50 nationwide in several of its pediatric specialties, according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Children's Hospitals.

Akron Children’s ranked nationally in six specialties, compared to four specialties last year.

Here’s the Children’s rankings, which were released Tuesday:

• Urology: 31 (an improvement of 10 spots)

• Pulmonology: 37 (new 2019 ranking)

• Neonatology: 39 (up five)

• Neurology/neurosurgery:42 (up two)

• Gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery: 45 (new 2019 ranking)

• Orthopedics: 47 (down three)

The new rankings highlight the top 50 children's hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

The U.S. News’ rankings are in its 13th year and “have always put parents and young patients at the front and center of our mission,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

“While health care is rapidly changing, the objective of U.S. News’ Best Children’s Hospitals remains the same: provide families with a comprehensive and trusted starting point as they, in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals, search for the pediatric care they need,” he said.

Shawn Lyden, Children's chief strategy officer, said "quality improvement is woven into everything we do at Akron Children's, and drives the decisions of everyone, from our providers who are on the front lines of patient care all the way to our Board of Directors.

"It's not why we do it, but peer recognition like this acknowledges that great work and motivates us to reach even higher."

Children’s division of pediatric pulmonology is back on the national list this year, after last ranking in the top 50 in 2016.

Dr. Starla Martinez, director of the division, said her team’s quality improvement initiatives have focused on making sure all patients get the influenza vaccines each fall, a key aspect in keeping them healthy, and integrating the latest standards of care for patients with cystic fibrosis.

“This kind of national ranking is a huge honor and we are thrilled about it, but the most important thing about it is that it lets our community know their support of Akron Children’s Hospital is well placed,” Martinez said.

Elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Clinic's Children's Hospital earned recognition in nine specialties: cancer (20), cardiology & heart surgery (45), diabetes & endocrinology (39), gastroenterology and GI surgery (27), neonatology (37), nephrology (35), neurology & neurosurgery (22), pulmonology (43) and urology (24).

University Hospitals' Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital ranked in seven specialties: cancer (37), diabetes & endocrinology (31), gastroenterology and GI surgery (40), neonatology (7), orthopedics (11), pulmonology (14) and urology (32).

Statewide, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center ranked third in the nation among all hospitals. It also ranked among the top five in eight of the specialties: cancer (6), gastroenterology and GI Surgery (3), nephrology (3), neurology and neurosurgery (4), urology (4), diabetes and endocrinology (5), pulmonology (4), orthopedics (4), neonatology (4), cardiology and heart surgery (6).

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus ranked in all 10 specialties: cancer (4), cardiology & heart surgery (43), diabetes & endocrinology (12), gastroenterology and GI surgery (15), neonatology (15), nephrology (12), neurology & neurosurgery (7), orthopedics (9), pulmonology (10) and urology (9).

Dayton Children’s Hospital ranked 39th in pulmonology.

