The Bookseller, an Akron independent bookstore that has been in business since the late 1940s, will close its doors in August and become an internet-only seller of antique and collectible books.

Owner Andrea Klein said Tuesday she has started letting her customers know of her intent to close the Wallhaven store. The bookstore sells all types and genres of books, including rare and out-of-print volumes, with a strong focus on Ohio and Akron history, aviation and military.

A half-off sale will start Saturday and continue through July 14, Klein said. She does not have a firm closing date other than it likely will be in August.

“I’m going to transition to having an internet books shop,” she said. “We pretty much just started telling people.”

She co-owned the store with her father, Frank Klein, who died in January at the age of 92 after battling pneumonia.

The decision to close the brick-and-mortar store, which has five part-time employees, involved changing customer preferences, overhead costs and the recent death of her father, Klein said.

The store has been at the Westgate Shopping Center in Akron's Wallhaven neighborhood almost 20 years, she said.

“In some ways, it worked out really well here,” she said. “We sell a lot of books. And we have a lot of very loyal customers.”

The Bookseller likely has between 15,000 and 20,000 books, Klein said. She hopes that by August most of the books will be sold and at that point, she will be liquidating the store’s fixtures, shelving and other items.

“We’re relatively large. We have all kinds,” Klein said.

“Some bookstores are succeeding and hanging in there,” she said.

But the internet has changed things, she said.

Klein’s plan is to sell rare and collectible books on The Bookseller website — www.thebooksellerinc.com — through Amazon and other online locations. As much as 30 percent of the store’s business now comes from internet sales, she said.

“I’ll still be in business at our website. … We have sold on Amazon,” she said. “I may end up on eBay. I’ve never used that.”

Her grandfather, Clarence Klein, founded the business in 1948 when he started selling books out of his home in Stow. The initial name, Book Cellar, was changed to The Bookseller Inc. about 1970 and was moved from Cuyahoga Falls to Akron’s Five Points area, where it stayed until a major fire in 1994. The family reopened the store on West Exchange Street and in 2001, moved it to Akron’s Wallhaven neighborhood.

“It makes me sad, especially with my dad dying,” Klein said. “But in the end, it’s the right thing to do.”

