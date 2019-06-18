REAL ESTATE

Legacy restaurant

goes up for auction

A restaurant/banquet building in New Franklin, which most recently housed the former Prime Bricco and previously was home to Anthe’s, will be auctioned at noon Wednesday.

The auction will be at the building at 4315 Manchester Road in New Franklin.

The property is being billed as a “turnkey bar - restaurant - banquet facility” totaling 26,000 square feet and on 7.8 acres. A three-bedroom home is included, as is kitchen equipment and restaurant furnishings, including tables and chairs.

A liquor license will be available to transfer to a new buyer, according to auction information from Kiko Auctions.

The Bricco Prime eatery was initially to be part of a sale of all five of the area’s Bricco restaurant locations. However, Bricco Prime closed in late April after the buyer and the owner of the Manchester Road property could not come to terms on a new lease of the building. The other four Briccos were sold and remain in business.

Construction demand falls

for single-family homes

U.S. home construction slipped a bit in May as a sharp drop in single-family construction was only partially offset by a rise in apartment building.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that construction was started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.27 million homes and apartments, a decline of 0.9% from April when construction starts had risen a strong 6.8%.

AVIATION

Amazon adding jets

to its delivery fleet

Amazon's fleet of jets is getting bigger.

The online shopping giant said Tuesday that it will lease 15 more Boeing 737s as it seeks to grow its delivery business and get packages to shoppers' doorsteps faster. Amazon is in the midst of speeding up its delivery time to one day from two for its Prime members.

Amazon said it currently has 42 planes in its fleet and will have 70 by 2021.

The Seattle-based company wants more control over how its packages are delivered and rely less on UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and other carriers.

OIL/GAS

Enbridge pipeline plan

hits snag in Minnesota

Enbridge Energy's plan to replace an aging crude oil pipeline that runs through northern Minnesota hit another obstacle Tuesday when two state agencies said they would hold up approval of the project's permits until problems with its environmental review are resolved.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that they can't take final action on the permits for the Line 3 project until the independent Public Utilities Commission addresses the deficiencies cited in a state appeals court ruling this month.

Enbridge is a partner in the Nexus pipeline that crosses northern Ohio.