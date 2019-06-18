Health care companies dominate the largest employers in Ohio this year, according to the latest state rankings.

Five of the 10 largest employers are health care organizations, with Cleveland Clinic topping the list, according to a report of the 100 largest employers from the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Akron-area businesses are sprinkled among the listing, with the two largest, FirstEnergy Corp. and Summa Health System, tied as the 44th largest employers in Ohio.

Health care organizations have become larger through mergers and acquisitions, pushing them higher up the list, the state agency said.

Ohio’s largest employer, Cleveland Clinic, has a 165-acre main campus with 42 buildings, plus 11 regional hospitals including Cleveland Clinic Akron General. It also operates family health centers and other facilities in the state and elsewhere.

Walmart's 171 stores and five distribution centers in Ohio makes it the state's second largest private sector employer.

Also among the top 100 employers is Meijer Inc., the grocer and general merchandise retailer out of Michigan that opened its first three Northeast Ohio stores earlier this year and plans to open others in the area. Meijer is ranked as the 29th largest Ohio employer with 10,900 employees.

Wisconsin-based home improvement chain Menard Inc., which recently opened a store in Cuyahoga Falls, is the state’s 84th largest employer with 3,700 workers.

The 2019 report is at https://development.ohio.gov/files/research/B2001.pdf

While the top 10 largest employers shifted positions compared to 10 years ago, by and large the annual listing shows the list has been fairly stable going back years, Development Services Agency spokeswoman Lyn Tolan said.

The list of 100 largest employers is primarily made up of companies with no fewer than 3,000 employees, she said.

“Ohio’s economy is strong. All the economic indicators are good,” Tolan said.

To help Ohio businesses hire skilled employees, Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is focused on workforce development, she said.

Ohio's top 10 employers for 2019 are:

1. Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 50,825.

2. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 49,330.

3. Kroger Co., 45,340.

4. Ohio State University and Medical Center, 34,470.

5. Bon Secours Mercy Health Inc., 31,500.

6. (tie) University Hospitals Health System Inc. and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 28,000.

8. OhioHealth, 26,600.

9. ProMedica Health System, 22,500.

10. JPMorgan Chase & Co., 21,000.

To get a glimpse at how the Ohio economy continues to evolve, online retail giant Amazon didn't make the state’s 100 largest employers 10 years ago — not even in 2016. But in 2017 Amazon had 6,000 Ohio employees, and in 2018 7,700, according to state figures.

In 2019, Amazon grew to be Ohio’s 25th-largest employer with 11,500 people and likely will be opening a distribution center in Akron on the site of the former Rolling Acres Mall at an undetermined date.

Ten years ago, the top 10 Ohio employers were:

1. Walmart, 54,200.

2. Kroger Co., 38,000.

3. Cleveland Clinic Health System, 37,800.

4. Catholic Healthcare Partners, 28,200.

5. Ohio State University, 26,800.

6. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 23,800.

7. University Hospitals, 21,800.

8. JP Morgan Chase, 17,500.

9. Giant Eagle Inc., 17,000.

10. Sears Holdings Corp. (Sears and Kmart), 16,400.

In 2019, iconic department store chain Sears, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year, has completely fallen off the top 100 list for Ohio.

The historical report is at https://development.ohio.gov/files/research/B2021.pdf

