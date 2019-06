NORTON — The Kungle Road bridge, which was closed in May because of structural problems, collapsed this week.

Summit County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney, who represents the area, posted photos and video of the damage on her Facebook page Monday.

"I've been communicating with leaders involved and advocating for a safe and speedy resolution," she wrote. "I will keep you posted."

The bridge is located between between Vanderhoof and Eastern roads.