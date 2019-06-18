The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of an Akron man accused of shooting to death a woman last week.

Coley Richardson, 42, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Akron police on charges of aggravated murder.

Nickole Coleman, 44, of Akron was shot in the head June 13 while sitting in a vehicle on Silvercrest Avenue in the city's Kenmore neighborhood. Authorities say a male suspect got into the back seat of the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim and then fled on foot. Coleman later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Richardson is described as a black male, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. His last known address is near the 1000 block of Silvercrest. Richardson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.