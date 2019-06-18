A restaurant/banquet building in New Franklin, which most recently housed the former Prime Bricco and previously was home to Anthe’s, will be auctioned at noon Wednesday.

The auction will be at the building at 4315 Manchester Road in New Franklin.

The property is being billed as a “turnkey bar - restaurant - banquet facility” totaling 26,000 square feet and on 7.8 acres. A 3-bedroom home is included, as is kitchen equipment and restaurant furnishings, including tables and chairs.

A liquor license will be available to transfer to a new buyer, according to auction information from Kiko Auctions.

The Bricco Prime eatery was initially to be part of a sale of all five of the area’s Bricco restaurant locations. However, Bricco Prime closed in late April after the buyer and the owner of the Manchester Road property could not come to terms on a new lease of the building. The other four Briccos were sold and remain in business.