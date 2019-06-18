Hip-hop artists Meek Mill and Future will hit the road together for the first time this fall, making a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Sept. 4.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.

Meek Mill and Future will headline their Legendary Nights Tour.

YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion will appear as special guests.

The 24-city tour kicks off Aug. 28.

Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. For details, go to citientertainment.com