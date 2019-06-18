Norton administrator Robert Fowler said Tuesday that the Interstate 76 exit ramp to Barber Road has reopened. However, some sections of the road remain closed.

The ramp had been closed after heavy weekend rains forced the closure of Barber Road.

Fowler said the downpour in the city had been “fierce,” but the waters are receding. Fowler said he hopes all of Barber Road in the city will be open to traffic on Wednesday, but weather conditions could affect that time schedule.

Fowler said that the city had no reported injuries related to the flooding.