Magic City Brewing Co. is ready to pour its last beers in the Magic City.

The brewery and tasting room — which is relocating from Barberton to Akron — will host its last day in Barberton on Saturday. (June 22) The new location at 2727 Manchester Road in Akron will open June 28.

"We're super stoked," co-founder and brewer Jay Graham said Tuesday.

The three-barrel brewery — which features a heavy metal theme and bold, flavorful beers — will release a 10% hazy triple IPA called Last Chance to Dance this week as part of its Barberton goodbye. Magic City has some other tricks planned for the final days in Barberton and first days in Akron but Graham declined to say what.

"We have a couple of things going on," he said, adding that the brewery will announce them on social media.

Magic City announced late last year that it planned to move out of Barberton, saying it was upset with the business climate in the community. The brewery opened in July 2017.