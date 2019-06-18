NEW FRANKLIN — The city closed Manchester Road on Tuesday after a portion of the roadway collapsed because of an aging culvert.

The road, which also is state Route 93, remained open in the morning, but was closed after the Ohio Department of Transportation met with city officials and examined the scene. The collapse, which created a large crater on the edge of the northbound lane that extended into the lane, is near the Occasions Party Center.

Officials had hoped to keep the road open. It serves as a major route between Akron and northern Stark County.

The city had stationed a police officer at the scene early Tuesday to guide motorists through the area.

The culvert was in poor condition and needed to be replaced, Mayor Paul Adamson said.

"We knew there was a problem there and a fix was in the works," he said.