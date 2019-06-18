A 14-year-old boy who was pulled out of a pond Sunday afternoon at a Wayne County campground died Monday at Akron Children's Hospital, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Domingo Gutierrez-Quixan of Massillon was found in the water at the Caskeys Campground on Fosnight Road in Baughman Township. North Lawrence firefighters responded at 3:36 p.m.

He was taken to Aultman Orrville Hospital in Orrville and then to Akron Children's.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the case.

An autopsy is planned.