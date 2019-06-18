NEW FRANKLIN — A man who barricaded himself in a motor home is accused of firing several shots at police during a standoff Monday afternoon.

James R. Shirey, 29, is charged with felonious assault on a peace officer and weapons under disability.

No one was injured.

City police said they were called to a residence on Swigart Road at 4:42 p.m. for a report of someone shooting a gun. A second call reported that there was a suicidal man "in a camper tearing it up," police said in a news release.

Shirey had barricaded himself in a motor home with a shotgun, police said. The Barberton SWAT Team, which is made up of Barberton, Norton and New Franklin police, responded.

As officers were negotiating with Shirey, he is accused of firing rounds at them. He was apprehended after he ran from the camper "when non-lethal measures were deployed into the motor home," authorities said.

He was taken to the Summit County Jail in Akron.

It's the second time this year that a suspect has shot at SWAT officers responding to a scene in New Franklin. In February, Charles L. Cook barricaded himself inside his home on Menlo Court and shot through a door and hit Barberton officer Brandon Watson below the knees in both legs.

Cook was killed when officers returned fire.