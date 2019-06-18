NEW FRANKLIN — A man who barricaded himself in a motor home is accused of firing several shots at police during a standoff Monday afternoon.

James R. Shirey, 29, is charged with felonious assault on a peace officer and weapons under disability.

No one was injured.

Police said they were called to a residence on Swigart Road at 4:42 p.m. for a report of someone shooting a gun. A second caller said there was a suicidal man "in a camper tearing it up," police said.

Shirey had barricaded himself in a motor home with a shotgun, police said. The Barberton SWAT team, which is made up of Barberton, Norton and New Franklin police, responded.

As officers negotiated with Shirey, he allegedly fired rounds at them. He was apprehended after he ran from the camper "when nonlethal measures were deployed into the motor home," authorities said.

He was taken to the Summit County Jail in Akron.

It's the second time this year that a man has shot at SWAT officers responding to a scene in New Franklin. In February, Charles L. Cook barricaded himself inside his home on Menlo Court and shot through a door and hit Barberton officer Brandon Watson below the knees in both legs.

Cook was killed when officers returned fire.