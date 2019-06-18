Real estate tax relief will be available to residents who have sustained property damage because of the recent storm and flooding, Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise said.

Affected property owners can file an application for valuation deduction for destroyed or damaged property (Form DTE 26). The form is available for download at http://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net by clicking on the link titled “Damaged Property” listed in the “Real Estate and Appraisal” column. People can request a form in the mail by calling 330-643-2704.

For property damaged by the storm, the filing deadline is Dec. 31. Any deduction from value will affect the tax bills mailed in January 2020.

The amount of the deduction equals a percentage of the reduction in value caused by the damage. That percentage is determined by the calendar quarter in which the damage occurred; the reduction will be 75% in value of the destroyed portion.

For example, if a property appraised for $100,000 sustains $10,000 damage, the property owner is entitled to a 75% reduction of the damage amount because the damage occurred in June, the fiscal office said. Therefore, property would be appraised at $92,500 for tax year 2019.

Real estate taxes are billed one year in arrears, so the reduction will be for tax year 2019, collection year 2020.

Once the application is filed, the appraisers will determine the amount of damage. Damage to trees, landscaping and fencing, as well as personal items, is excluded on residential properties. The fiscal office tracks the repairs based on the applications received and building permits that have been filed from all the townships and cities affected by the storms.