AKRON

Task force hunts fugitive

in killing of woman in car

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of an Akron man accused of shooting a woman to death last week.

Coley Richardson, 42, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Akron police on charges of aggravated murder.

Nickole Coleman, 44, of Akron, was shot in the head June 13 while sitting in a vehicle on Silvercrest Avenue in the city's Kenmore neighborhood. Authorities said a man got into the back seat of the vehicle and fired several shots at Coleman and then ran. She later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Richardson is described as a black male, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED or text WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).



Cuyahoga River event

is Patterson Park topic



Ward 2 Councilman Bruce Kilby will hold his monthly community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.

Guest speaker Heather Bolestridge from Akron Waterways Renewed! will talk about the Cuyahoga River Homecoming Celebration. Akron police will present their monthly crime report.

BARBERTON

State of the City speech

postponed amid flooding

Mayor Bill Judge is postponing his State of the City address in wake of severe flooding in the community.

The mayor was expected to deliver his annual speech Wednesday. A new date and time will be announced, the city said.

HUDSON

Barlow Road is closed

for Route 8 bridge work

Barlow Road at the state Route 8 bridge will be closed Wednesday through June 28.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be cleaning and painting bridge. Large blasting equipment is required to be maintained under the bridge and is difficult to mobilize and move during the work.

A detour using Olde Eight Road, state Route 303, and Terex Road will be posted.

STOW

Municipal court offers

driver's license clinic

Stow Municipal Court will offer a clinic Friday for people who want to get their driver’s licenses back.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the court, 4400 Courthouse Drive.

The clinic will help suspended drivers determine what they need to do to reinstate their licenses and determine if they are eligible for a state amnesty program that allows people to have all or some of their fees waived. The amnesty period expires July 31.

The clinic will be hosted by judges Kim Hoover and Lisa Coates and Magistrate John Clark.

Online registration is recommended at stowmunicourt.com. (Click the clinic link at the bottom of the home page and complete the form.) Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call 330-564-4187 to speak to a traffic bailiff.

TWINSBURG

Teacher pleads guilty

to sexual misconduct

A Twinsburg High School teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree felony sexual battery in connection with sexual misconduct between her and a male student at the school in fall 2017.

Laura V. Bucy, 33, of Akron, will be sentenced Aug. 29 in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

She was a family and consumer sciences teacher in August 2017, was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a boy at the school and sending obscene photos via Snapchat to a juvenile that fall.

In early September, the school district placed Bucy on a leave of absence, and she was suspended without pay in early October. Bucy later agreed to resign, and the Twinsburg school board approved her resignation at its Dec. 12 meeting.