An influential administrator in Summit County government is returning to the private industry.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro announced Tuesday that her chief of staff, Jason Dodson, will step down Aug. 29 to join Akron law firm Roetzel & Andress, where he’ll oversee strategic solutions for growing companies, municipal governments and other clients as director of Roetzel Consulting Solutions.

Brian Nelsen, the county’s finance director, will take over for Dodson. Shapiro plans to hire another top accountant this summer.

Nelsen worked 13 years for Akron before joining the county in 2004. He became finance director in 2009 under County Executive Russ Pry. He and Dodson stayed on after Pry’s death in 2016, supporting Shapiro's transition from council president to chief executive.

Dodson, who turns 40 next month, was 20 when Pry hired him at Cassetty, Muse & Pry. Dodson followed Pry into public service a week after his boss became county executive 12 years ago. Now, Dodson is returning to that work, to leverage public and private relationships he’s cultivated and steer economic opportunities from the private side of the bargaining table.

“There’s been a lot of experience I’ve gained — not only in my role as chief of staff but also in what I do in economic development — that would allow me to assist local governments in what they deal with on a daily basis and clients on the private side that work with governments on projects for their personal benefit," Dodson told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

Dodson thanked his wife, Stephanie, and children for enduring the long hours of his current job.

“It’s been a very, very enjoyable experience,” Dodson said. “I think we’ve accomplished a lot of great things in that time. We’ve managed to keep the county afloat despite very challenging times. And we’ve completed successful projects and moved the county forward.”

Dodson wouldn’t discuss any pay differential between his public and soon-to-be private salaries. He currently makes $128,107. Nelsen will make $137,092 as chief of staff.

“Jason has been an integral part of keeping the County on a successful path for more than a decade, and I wish him well as he undertakes this new endeavor in life,” Shapiro said in a prepared statement. “Jason, Brian and I have already begun the planning necessary for a smooth transition of the chief of staff’s position, and our collective goal is to continue the same level of responsiveness and openness to our staff, residents and businesses that is the tradition of Summit County government.

"We also look forward to continuing to work with Jason on new opportunities in the future.”

Dodson said nothing negative went into his decision, which he views as career advancement that continues to serve the public interest. And he praised Nelsen for the “stability and continuity” he would bring to the chief of staff position.

“There’s probably not a major policy change or difficult decision that we’ve made in the last 10 years that has not involved Brian at the table,” Dodson said.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.