Go Phish: Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls plays host to Phish at 7 p.m. For more information or ticket availability, visit Ticketmaster.com or Livenation.com.

Cultural drummer: Drummer Sogbety Diomande will be at the Akron-Summit County Public Library at 2 p.m. in downtown Akron. The free event will include music, dancing and tales from the Ivory Coast in Africa.

Morbid curiosity: The program "Funerals of the Rich and Famous" will be at 2 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls Library. Kimberly Kenney of the McKinley Museum in Canton will give a free talk about the life and death of the famous and infamous from Marilyn Monroe to Princess Diana to Rudolph Valentino.