A giant twin tree split and fell in opposite directions onto two homes in the 3300 block of Hiwood Avenue in Stow early Tuesday morning. One of the sections damaged electrical service to one of the homes, causing sparks and smoldering for a short period of time, according to neighbors.

The other section of the tree, in addition to striking the corner of the second home, severely damaged four vehicles.

Nobody was injured, firefighters had cleared the scene by 11 a.m. and workers were clearing the downed trees as of noon.

Stow Police Capt. Bryan Snavely said the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The road remained closed to through traffic at noon on Tuesday.

Andrew Hutchinson, a resident of one of the homes said the tree fell with no warning.

“My alarm clock had just gone off to get me up for work,” he said. “If it had been 10 minutes later when it fell, I would have been sitting in my truck out here.”

Residents said there was smoke, as well as sparks in the in the basement of the home next door.