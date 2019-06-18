TWINSBURG — A Twinsburg High School teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree felony sexual battery in connection with sexual misconduct between her and a male student at the school in fall 2017.

According to Judge Susan Baker Ross’ office, a fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charge against 33-year-old Akron resident Laura V. Bucy was placed in abeyance and will be dealt with at the time of Bucy’s Aug. 29 sentencing in the Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Bucy, who began working for the district as a family and consumer sciences teacher in August 2017, was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with the boy at the school and sending obscene photos via Snapchat to a juvenile that fall.

Charges were filed against Bucy last September, and she was freed on a personal bond after her arrest later that month. Her attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

In early September, the school district placed Bucy on a leave of absence and she was suspended without pay in early October. Bucy later agreed to resign, and the Twinsburg school board approved her resignation at its Dec. 12 meeting. The resignation was made effective for Oct. 3.

