Six people are dead, including at least four children, after two fires Tuesday morning destroyed a home in Licking County and a barn in Coshocton County.

An elderly adult male, his girlfriend and her grandson were killed in the Licking County fire, neighbors reported. Three youths were killed in the Coshocton barn fire, which occurred during a sleepover, and a fourth youth who escaped was hospitalized with serious burns, officials reported.

The first call on the barn fire came into the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office around 7 a.m. The caller reported that a barn on the 21000 block of Route 60 was on fire, and that children were potentially trapped inside.

By the time the Walhonding Valley Fire Department arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames and collapsing on itself, officials said.

"The barn was reduced to ashes," State Fire Marshal's Office spokesman Brian Bohnert said.

One child survived the fire, but was badly burned and transported to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville for treatment.

Walhonding Valley Fire Capt. Dave Stone said the kids were having a sleepover in the barn, but no further details were available. The children reportedly ranged in age from 12 to 15.

A few hours later in neighboring Licking County, a 911 call came in at 10:19 a.m. from a passerby reporting flames were shooting through the roof of a house on Cristland Hill Road near Thornville in Licking Township.

Nine fire departments responded to that blaze, which was contained just after 11 a.m.

Rhonda Marquart, 45, who lives across the road, said she was alerted by her dog barking and saw "the roof engulfed in flames."

The fatal fire may have begun in the kitchen, Bohnert said, but the fire is still under investigation.

Only one smoke detector was found in the house. However, it did not have a battery, he said.

"I just cannot believe that this happened. ... It just breaks my heart," Marquart said. "If they only would have had batteries in the smoke detector."