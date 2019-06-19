A 41-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Barberton, and the suspect is a man who lives in the neighborhood.

Police said Shannon Callahan, 41, of George Street, was bleeding heavily when he was found in a driveway of a residence in the 300 block of George with multiple gunshot wounds.

Callahan was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel and was transported to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he died from his injuries about 12:50 p.m.

Police took the accused shooter, Shannon Ingol, into custody at the scene. Ingol, who also lives on George Street,

Ingol was arraigned in Barberton Municipal Court, where Judge Dave Fish set his bond at $1 million. Ingol is in the Summit County Jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.