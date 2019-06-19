The New Franklin building that housed the former Prime 93 and Bricco Prime sold for $470,000 at auction Wednesday.

The buyers are a Portage Lakes-area couple, both of whom declined to be identified, saying they wanted to inform family members before their purchase became public.

They plan to keep the property a restaurant and event center.

The building at 4315 Manchester Road encompasses 26,000 square feet including a large banquet facility.

The woman previously was a general manager at an event center. Her husband is in management.

The auctioneer opened the bidding at $1 million, but got no takers. He gradually lowered the price to $800,000 and then $500,000.

Eventually, a bid of $325,000 was placed, which increased to the $470,000 purchase price.

The property includes a house and various kitchen and restaurant equipment.

Bricco Prime closed last spring after the building’s owner and the buyer of the area’s Bricco restaurants failed to come to terms on a lease.

