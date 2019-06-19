The gunman in Sunday’s attack on Springfield Township resident Tiffani Gray reached around a man shielding her to shoot her a second time, one of the heroes honored by Mayor Dan Horrigan said Wednesday at Municipal Hall.

The mayor presented Seth Bond, Leslie Snyder and Jason Strunk certificates for their heroic actions to protect the woman and her three children from the gunfire of her former boyfriend, Akil Scott Jackson of Akron.

“He went around me and went ‘pow!’ like this,” Strunk said, demonstrating how Jackson had reached his arm around to shoot the woman a second time. Both times, she was shot in the back.

In the final shot, Strunk grabbed Jackson’s hand and forced him to shoot at the ground as he aimed at Gray’s head.

In interviews after the mayor’s presentation, the three described a chaotic series of events Sunday evening in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood that ended with Jackson taking his own life and the woman and her children being escorted to safety in the vehicles of total strangers.

Gray was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite her wounds, she was treated and released the next day. She spent a short time at Wednesday’s ceremony, but left early.

Strunk said he ran a red light to get to Gray as gunshots dispersed onlookers. He pulled his car up, hopped out of the car and shielded Gray and her children from Jackson.

A security guard at the construction site of a new firehouse fired at Jackson from behind a pickup truck.

“There were rounds pinging off the ground,” Bond said.

With Jackson’s gun jammed after the last shot, Strunk grabbed two of the children and threw them into his car, which was still open after he’d jumped out. The children were wailing.

“It was the worst cries I have ever heard,” Strunk said.

Snyder pulled up and helped the mom and her other child into her vehicle.

Jackson ran down River Street, still armed with a knife, and Bond gave chase. Bond said he was several paces behind Jackson.

When police reached Jackson, who was still headed in the direction of Gray, Jackson turned the gun on himself and fired a fatal shot.

Bond, Snyder and Strunk all said they acted on instinct to help Gray, oblivious to the danger they faced as they rushed into a whirlwind of gunfire.

“I didn’t do it for the certificate,” said Bond. “I did it to save a woman’s life and her [children].”

Strunk, a Jackson Township resident, said the desire to help Gray and her children overran any concern he had about his own safety.

“I didn’t really know what was going on,” he said. “I was at that point.”

Snyder, who had left her boyfriend chasing Jackson at the scene, sped off with Gray and one of the children and ended up in front of the Summit County Children Services building on South Arlington Street.

She stopped in the middle of the road. Strunk, with the other two children, stopped at the same location. Police arrived and the mom was placed in an ambulance.

Snyder said she wasn’t permitted to join Gray on the way to the hospital, but she jumped into the ambulance to help calm the children.

Bond, Snyder and Strunk all said they would do it again.

“It was all instinct, adrenaline and reflex,” Bond said.