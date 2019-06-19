Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub is off to the races along with Acquire Investments.

As in NASCAR’s top-tier race series.

Starting this weekend, Bounce will sponsor the newly repainted No. 36 stock car driven by Matt Tifft, who grew up in Hinckley. The new paint job prominently features Bounce as well as Cuyahoga Falls private investment company Acquire Investments along with a third new sponsor, California’s Unshackled Ventures.

A top goal, the sponsors say, is to create positive national attention for Northeast Ohio.

Tifft races a Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR’s top-tier race series.

The NASCAR sponsorship gives Bounce, which supports entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, as well as Acquire Investments national branding. Acquire arranged for the Bounce logo to appear on Tifft’s car.

It’s also a family thing — Acquire Investments partner Vicki Tifft is Matt’s mother. The firm, off Akron-Peninsula Road, invests in Northeast Ohio businesses.

"I'm proud to be supporting small to medium businesses in my hometown," Matt Tifft said in a news release. "Northeast Ohio has so much to offer business owners and is a great place to work and live. I'm pleased to be part of an effort to bridge the gap between Ohio and California investors and businesses."

Acquire Investments Chief Executive Bill Manby said his firm and the other new sponsors will be helped by the NASCAR exposure.

The Bounce and Acquire Investments-adorned No. 36 car will debut Friday for practice at Sonoma Raceway, then will race for real Sunday afternoon at the Toyota/Save Mart 500.

Tifft caught the racing bug when he competed in 2007 in a go-kart race at Barberton Speedway, according to his official biography.

And as racing fans know, there is another strong Northeast Ohio connection to NASCAR — Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is the exclusive tire maker for the top-tier series vehicles, with all race tires made in Akron.

Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ