Pretentious Barrel House founder and brewer Josh Martinez has a favorite beer that he makes.

It’s Magnanimous.

It’s apparently a favorite of beer judges, as well.

Magnanimous, a dark sour ale aged for 10 months in wine barrels, won the best of show award last week at the second annual Ohio Craft Brewers Cup. The judging took place June 10 at the Dayton Beer Co. in Dayton and the awards were announced Saturday.

“Pretty surprising to me,” Martinez said shortly after learning that his Columbus brewery won. “That’s my favorite beer that I brew. It has the most complexity of flavor.”

The competition, organized by Dayton Beer founder Pete Hilgeman, featured 61 breweries and more than 360 beers this year entered in 27 style categories. Last year, there were 220 beers entered by 39 breweries.

“We’re growing pretty good,” said Hilgeman, who vowed to develop a beer festival around the competition next year.

Akron brewers pulled in plenty medals. Here's a rundown of the local golds: Missing Falls Langered in the amber/red ale category; Lockport Gateway for American light ale; Lockport Kolsch for German-style ale; Maize Valley Monk in Public for Belgian/French ale; Millersburg Beclouded for New England-style IPA/hazy IPA; Ignite Mounds of Curiosity for specialty/hybrid beer; Thirsty Dog Saison D'Chardonnay for wood/barrel aged under 8 percent; and Akronym Deimos for wood/barrel aged over 8 percent.

The 27 beers that won gold in the style categories qualified for the best of show round. The final round was judged by Warped Wing Brewing Co. founder and brewmaster John Haggerty, Warped Wing head brewer Fred Pallant and beer journalist David Nilsen. (Full disclosure: I served as one of the judges for the earlier rounds.)

For a full list of winners, go to: www.ohio.com/lifestyle/beer.

Akronym anniversary

Akronym Brewing will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a four-day celebration.

The brewery and tasting room, located in downtown Akron at 58 E. Market St., will release special beers this week to mark the occasion.

“The support we’ve gotten from downtown has been great,” co-founder and brewer Shawn Adams said about the first year. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

Akronym has made its mark on Akron. The brewery held the inaugural Big Brews in Akron beer festival at Lock 3 in February. Adams promised the event will return next year.

Akronym, which now offers cider from Bookhouse Brewing in Cleveland and mead from Feisty Brood Meadery in Northfield, produced about 350 barrels in its first year. Adams said the brewery plans to expand its distribution in the next year. There also are plans to start canning.

“Stay tuned,” he said.

As for the anniversary beers, here’s the rundown:

Thursday: A Stout Summer Is Coming, a coffee, vanilla, chocolate and coconut stout.

Friday: Awkward Handshakes, a double New England-style IPA collaboration with Missing Mountain Brewing in Cuyahoga Falls, and Heavy Rubber, a scotch ale aged in bourbon barrels.

Saturday: Cuyahoga Connection, a New England-style IPA collaboration with Masthead Brewing in Cleveland, and wood-aged Walk the Line, an American stout.

Sunday: A special keg that the brewery isn’t announcing in advance.

Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

And instead of four beer tastings this year, the Akron Zoo will host five: June 22, July 20, Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Dec. 12. The Sept. 7 date was added.

“We talked about how to make this year special,” zoo spokeswoman Elena Bell said. “These are always well-attended events and we decided it’d be a good addition for our calendar.”

The events attract anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people.

The Saturday tasting will showcase 16 breweries — the most ever for the event, Bell said. The participating breweries are: Bookhouse, Canton, Hoppin’ Frog, Ignite, JAFB, Lock 15, Maize Valley, Missing Falls, Mucky Duck, Paradigm Shift, Platform, R. Shea, Sandy Springs, Shale, Two Monks and Thirsty Dog. The tasting also will feature The Cookery Food Truck, Pierogi Joe’s, A Twist of Leona and EntIcing Cakes.

The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with special VIP tickets allowing early admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27 for zoo members and $33 for non-members. VIP tickets are $50 and $40.

For more details or to buy tickets, go to: www.akronzoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo.

Hoppin' Frog anniversary

Hoppin' Frog Brewery, 1680 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, is celebrating the sixth anniversary of its Tasting Room and restaurant this week.

"We’ve had a blast," founder and award-winning brewmaster Fred Karm said about the first six years. "It’s just flown by."

Hoppin' Frog, which opened without a tasting room in 2006, released three special beers Monday: a smoked B.O.R.I.S. the Crusher; Frog Abides, a white Russian white imperial stout; and B.O.R.I.S. the Crusher aged in Cleveland Whiskey barrels.

On Thursday, the brewery will release three more special beers: 2013 Natasha Rocks America, 2013 Cleveland Crusher and Northern Hoser Exposure.

The limited-edition beers will be available on draft. Karm said he's not sure how long they will last.

Muskellunge anniversary

Muskellunge Brewing, 425 Fifth St. NW, Canton, will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 6 p.m. to midnight June 28.

The celebration will include complimentary pulled pork sandwiches.

Shale expands hours

In case you missed it, Shale Brewing Co., 7253 Whipple Ave. NW, Jackson Township, is now open from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Speaking of Shale, the brewery will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its tasting room soon. A special VIP tasting for three new IPAs is set for 11 a.m. June 29. Tickets are $20.

Beer Women Rock

Beer Women Rock — a coalition of women in Cleveland’s craft brewing industry — will host its fifth annual charity fundraiser July 27 at Jukebox, 1404 W. 29th St., Cleveland.

The event, which runs from 2 to 6 p.m., will showcase national, regional and local breweries, including 21st Amendment, Bell’s, Breckenridge, Devil’s Backbone, Dogfish Head, Fat Head’s, Founder’s, Great Lakes, MadTree, Market Garden, Masthead, New Belgium and Two Roads.

The women also brewed Beauty School Dropout, a salted and grapefruit-infused Belgian-style table beer, on June 9 at Brick and Barrel in Cleveland for the event.

The event is free to attend, with people paying for the beer that they drink.

This year’s gathering will benefit Drink Local Drink Tap, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that works on projects promoting access to safe water. The nonprofit’s projects include the Wavemaker Program in schools, beach clean-ups and 4 Miles 4 Water race, along with safe water efforts in Uganda.

Mentor beer fest

The annual Mentor On Tap & Uncorked runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Mentor Civic Center Park, 8600 Munson Road, Mentor.

The event will showcase more than 25 breweries and wineries. For more details or tickets, go to: https://bit.ly/2ZocvbQ.

Rick Armon