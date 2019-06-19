A Coventry Township man was arrested Wednesday in the death of a 68-year-old Akron woman who was reported missing by her family around 1 p.m.

In a news release, Akron police said Summit County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Michael J. Olson, 35, and charged him with murder and grand theft auto.

He had been seen driving the victim’s 2012 Kia Sedona, which is still missing.

The woman's body was later found inside a storage unit on East Tallmadge Avenue near North High School.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was called to the North Hill site, will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Authorities said the investigation was continuing, and no further details would be released Wednesday.