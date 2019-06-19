AVIATION

American Airlines buys

50 new long-range jets

American Airlines is buying 50 new long-range planes from Airbus, giving a big boost to the just-launched A321XLR model and spurring Boeing to push ahead to develop a rival aircraft.

Airbus and the American Airlines — the world's largest carrier — announced the deal Wednesday at the Paris Air Show, upgrading a previous order for A321neo jets to the A321XLR. No price tag was put on the contract but it is likely worth billions of dollars.

Airbus launched the A321XLR program on Monday, a long-range version of its popular single-aisle A320 range, and has already signed several customers for the yet-to-be-built plane.

CYBERSECURITY

Fla. city pays ransom

to computer hackers

A Florida city agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses.

The Riviera Beach City Council voted unanimously this week to pay the hackers' demands, believing the Palm Beach suburb had no choice if it wanted to retrieve its records, which the hackers encrypted. The council already voted to spend almost $1 million on new computers and hardware after hackers captured the city's system three weeks ago.

The hackers apparently got into the city's system when an employee clicked on an email link that allowed them to upload malware.

STREAMING VIDEO

Federal probe targets

YouTube privacy practices

The U.S. government is in the late stages of an investigation into YouTube for allegedly violating children's privacy, according to four people familiar with the matter, a probe that threatens the company with a potential fine and already has prompted the tech giant to re-evaluate some of its business practices.

The Federal Trade Commission launched its investigation after numerous complaints from consumer groups and privacy advocates. The complaints contended that YouTube, which is owned by Google, failed to protect kids who used the streaming-video service and improperly collected their data in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

AUTOS

Survey finds dismay

with safety systems

As auto companies continue to fix buggy touch-screen infotainment systems, a survey of new-vehicle buyers has found there's a different technology posing problems: driver assist systems such as automatic emergency braking.

The annual survey by J.D. Power found that as the electronic safety systems find their way into more mainstream models, buyers are reporting more issues in their first three months of ownership. The problems are more than just a pain for new-vehicle owners. They affect systems that are "critical for building consumer trust in future automated vehicles," said Dave Sargent, J.D. Power's vice president of global automotive.