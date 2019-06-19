CUYAHOGA FALLS — How's this for ironic? A festival celebrating the rebirth of the Cuyahoga River is being relocated from near the waterway to downtown because of flooding.

The city is moving the Xtinguish Torch Fest — a regional commemoration of the river catching fire 50 years ago — from Water Works Park to the downtown amphitheater at 2085 Front St. The Akron region has been hit with severe rain over the last several days, with as much as 5 inches falling in some communities.

The family-friendly Torch Fest is free and open to the public. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The event will include music by the Chardon Polka Band, hot dog lunch, games and educational stations.