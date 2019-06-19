Rogue — Canal Fulton’s new police dog — was introduced this week with a “How Cute” inducing picture on the city’s police Facebook page.

The post of the brown Belgian Malinois puppy – surrounded by stuffed toy pups -- is a bright spot amid shots of places in the city flooded after recent heavy rain.

The post reads “Everyone, meet Rogue. Sadly, Bishop is getting up there in years and will be retiring next year. Rogue has already started his training with his handler, Officer Danny Shetler. Rogue is expected to replace Bishop in 2020.”

Bishop, a German shepherd, was Canal Fulton's first police dog. He joined the department in 2013. Buckeye Area Regional Canine, a Medina organization that trains police dogs, donated Bishop to the Canal Fulton department.

Joy Klinger, commenting on the Facebook post introducing Rogue, wrote “Cuteness overload.”

Indeed.