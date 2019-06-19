First in a three-part series. Coming Friday: How Akron is cleaning up the Cuyahoga River.

When Meg Plona first started working at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park 30 years ago, she and other park employees discouraged people from using the Cuyahoga River because the water quality was so poor.

For decades, companies and factories had dumped chemicals and waste into the water, and people had tossed their own junk from its banks. The polluted water supported little to no life.

But now, 50 years after the Cleveland fire that sparked a national environmental movement, the 100-mile Crooked River and its advocates are celebrating its restoration and looking ahead to even more revival.

“I would like to see more people enjoying the river, recreating on the river,” said Plona, a biologist who monitors water quality at the park. “I'd like to see people embrace the river again and make it kind of the heart of the region — as it should be."

Dozens of fires

The Cuyahoga is a relatively young river — formed about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago with the retreat of the last glacier across what is now Northeast Ohio, said Elaine Marsh, co-founder of Friends of the Crooked River and watershed specialist with Summit Metro Parks.

It starts in Geauga County and flows through Mantua and Kent in Portage County south to Cuyahoga Falls and Akron, where it jackknifes and flows north through Cuyahoga Valley National Park to its mouth at Lake Erie, with an elevation change of more than 700 feet from start to end.

Native Americans used the river for centuries. (Marsh calls it “the first highway in Northeast Ohio.”) But as the Industrial Revolution boomed — including along the roughly 6-mile shipping channel near the lake that supported steel mills and other manufacturers — the river suffered.

“There was kind of a feeling [of], ‘Look at all this water we have. It would be impossible to pollute it all,’ ” Marsh said.

That shipping channel section was the only section of the fire that ever caught fire. Marsh said it became “a big bathtub” where water, pollution and debris got trapped.

The fire on June 22, 1969, wasn’t the worst the Cuyahoga River had seen. At least a dozen other fires happened since the 1860s. Famous photos of the Cuyahoga ablaze are actually from a 1952 fire. It wasn’t even the only river in the country to catch fire.

But the 1969 fire — which was apparently started by a spark from a train car — came at the perfect time.

Frank Samsel had already built the Putzfrau boat to begin vacuuming up floating muck, and then-Mayor Carl Stokes got voters to pass a $100 million bond issue to start cleanup work, according to the Cuyahoga River Restoration website.

The fire came during the civil rights movement and the burgeoning environmental movement. Young people in the country were also protesting U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

“It was an explosive time,” Marsh said. “It just was the perfect storm.”

With the fire, "the eyes of the world were turned on Cleveland, Ohio,” said CVNP community engagement supervisor Pam Barnes.

That attention helped spark the nation’s clean water movement and eventually led to the passage of the 1972 Federal Water Pollution Control Act, also known as the Clean Water Act, and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“That is the main thing that changed is that the public said: ‘No. This can no longer continue,’ ” Marsh said.

Over the decades, as regulations restricted discharging pollutants in the river, pollution washed out or settled in the sediment at the bottom, which was eventually dredged out of the channel to allow larger ships to pass through, according to the Cuyahoga River Restoration website.

The cleanup has cost industry and taxpayers many billions of dollars, and it’s not done yet.

“The caution is we can't backslide,” Marsh said. “We're starting to hear some of those arguments about cost to industry, over-regulation, and it's not a perfect system. ... We can work on it, but that doesn't mean that regulation, significant regulation, is not needed.”

What’s next?

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, then called the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area, was created in 1974, five years after the fire. (It was renamed in 2000.)

Nearly a half-century later, its employees and others are still working to help restore the 22-mile stretch of the river that runs through the 33,000-acre park, with plans to have the river recognized as an international symbol of renewal by 2021.

"Having this river here, it's the central feature of the national park,” Barnes said. “And having it restored is ... fulfilling the dream of what this national park can be.”

The park is planting trees at two sites, including a former gravel and sand mine off Snowville Road, to help improve the watershed and, by association, the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. EPA and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park are working on restoration efforts along the Cuyahoga in the national park. The roughly $11 million to $13 million project — funded through the EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — focuses on the Boston Mills area and the Station Road area.

The work, which will help restore 4 miles of the river, will include ecosystem and riverbank restoration projects, erosion control, invasive species control and planting of native species, said project manager Russell Brandenburg from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Cleveland office.

The physical work on the Boston Mills area is expected to start by this time next year. But Brandenburg said work on the Station Road area is on hold because of the pending removal of the 8-foot-tall Brecksville dam, also known as the canal diversion dam or Station Road dam.

No one’s sure what the river and overall area will look like once the dam comes down, so everyone has to wait to see what happens after it’s gone.

Dams come down

The Brecksville dam, built in 1952 but initially part of the Ohio & Erie Canal, is the latest in a series of dams to be removed from the river in an effort to improve water quality by letting the river flow naturally.

It’s slated for removal this year. Dams in Kent, Munroe Falls and two in Cuyahoga Falls have already come down in recent years.

Barnes said the Brecksville dam, which will cost around $1.3 million to remove, interrupts the natural flow of the river. Its removal helps return the river to a more natural, free-flowing state and makes it safer for paddlers.

After the Brecksville dam is gone, the last dam remaining on the Cuyahoga will be the 60-foot-tall Gorge dam, built between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls in Gorge Metro Park in 1911 for hydroelectric power. But the dam, which is no longer functional, won’t be around for much longer — it’s slated for removal sometime in the early 2020s.

The project, which is expected to reveal the buried waterfall for which Cuyahoga Falls is named, comes with a $70 million price tag that will include removing 832,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment — including heavy metals, oil and grease — from the 1.4-mile-long dam pool behind the dam currently used by fishers.

The river’s advocates also want to see it eventually delisted as a Great Lakes Area of Concern, one of 43 waters in the U.S. and Canada with environmental degradation, water quality issues and struggles to support aquatic life or beneficial uses, according to the Cuyahoga River Restoration website. The area of concern includes the lower 46.5 miles of the river, starting at the Gorge Dam pool and ending at Lake Erie.

In 1992, the Area of Concern advisory committee identified 10 beneficial use impairments with the Cuyahoga River. Three have been removed, including restrictions on fish consumption, which were lifted this year, but seven impairments remain.

Water trail

In the meantime, supporters of the river encourage people to use it.

The Cuyahoga River Water Trail should be in place by September to continue encouraging paddling recreation on the river, said Andrea Irland, outdoor recreation planner for the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service.

“The trail is basically already there on the river, but creating a water trail gives it a better user experience by defining the access points where people can put in and take out, identifying safety hazards and providing them with educational materials, maps and amenities at the access points,” Irland said.

The trail, which was narrowed down from more than 70 access points to 22, has been in the works since 2005 with more than 25 partners.

It includes five segments: Burning River, near Lake Erie; Cuyahoga Valley, through much of the national park; the Gorge in Cuyahoga Falls; Heritage in the Kent area; and Scenic from near Mantua to Burton, where the river starts.

“We see the water trail as a lasting legacy project of the restoration of the river,” Irland said. “It will be what the next 50 years of the river looks like."

