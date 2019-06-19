It rained an awful lot over three days.

The National Weather Service reported late Tuesday night that depending where you call home in and around Akron anywhere from 1 inch to more than 5 inches of rain fell over a 72-hour span.

The Uniontown area in western Stark County recorded 5.36 inches of rain with Barberton in Summit County not far behind with 5.08 inches of rain.

In Medina County, Wadsworth had 4.68 inches of rain while Kent in Portage County recorded 2.34 inches.

The rain flooded basements, washed out roadways and left many cars submerged and some residents in need of rescue by boat or tall trucks.

The Weather Service says it compiled the rainfall totals from a variety of sources including weather stations and volunteers and these observations found the the driest community in the region was Hudson where a mere 1.04 inches of rain fell.

And the weather services warns it may get worse.

The stubborn low pressure system that is crisscrossing the state is about to fire up again Wednesday and expected to bring another round of potential heavy rains.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday evening with heavy rainfall and more potential flooding with anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

The area has already far exceeded average rainfall of the month for June, which for Akron is 3.69 inches, and may soon flirt with record rainfall for the month set back in 1924 when 11.12 inches of rain fell.

Craig Webb, who is looking up plans for an ark on the Pinterest, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.