The city of Barberton is working with area nonprofits, its trash and recycling collection provider and other agencies to help victims of this week's flooding.

Two streets remained closed Wednesday because of the flooding: Eastern Road between state Route 619 and South Van Buren Avenue and Elson Avenue in South Barberton, according to the city. With rain in the forecast, more flooding is possible.

City officials are encouraging residents that suffered flood damage to call the city at 330-848-6719 to obtain an incident report to aid with potential relief programs.

Flood damaged property may also be eligible for property tax relief through the Summit County Auditor’s office. Contact 330-643-2632 or visit http://FisalOffice.summit.oh.net.

The city and area nonprofits also are offering these assistance programs:

• The city of Barberton, in coordination with the Red Cross, has opened the city’s Active Adult Center as a location for flood displaced residents. The center, located at 500 W. Hopocan Ave., is currently open 24 hours and contains, sleeping cots, beverages and food.

• The Barberton Salvation Army, 560 Wooster Road. W., has made its facility available for breakfast 9:30-10 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Friday. Showers also are available 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition, cleanup kits available for pick up with a valid ID.

• Barberton Area Community Ministries, 939 Norton Ave., has extended its food pantry hours to 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Emmanuel Christian Assembly, 925 W. Hopocan Ave., has extended its food pantry hours to 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

•The Barberton YMCA has made its facility available as a drop-in center from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Coffee and entertainment is available.

For individuals wanting to provide financial support to those affected, the Barberton Community Foundation can connect donors with neighbors in need. The city of Barberton’s Disaster Relief Fund at Barberton Community Foundation was started under Barberton Mayor William Judge to help victims of the 2013 flood and is ready to support nonprofits with programs that help flood victims in our community. Contact the foundation at 330-745-5995.

Future updates will be available on the city's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter sites.