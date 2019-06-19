COLUMBUS — An Ohio House bill that would allow Ohioans to carry concealed guns without a permit came to a screeching halt Wednesday because Speaker Larry Householder didn't like an amendment to the measure approved by a committee.

At issue is a change to the bill proposed by Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, that would require firearms dealers to distribute a brochure on gun safety to people purchasing weapons.

Although several Republicans on the committee opposed Koehler’s amendment, he and Reps. Doug Green, R-Mount Orab, and Ryan Smith, R-Bidwell, joined the Democrats to win passage.

"You cannot be a law-abiding citizen without knowing the law," Koehler said. "If we pass 'constitutional carry' and someone carries under this new law, this booklet will be the only thing they have short of taking a concealed-carry class. This is helpful to any gun owner so that they know what laws they are trying to abide by."

A scheduled committee vote to approve the measure was delayed, however, for a week. House Federalism Committee Chairman John Becker, R-Union Township, said at Wednesday's hearing that the delay on House Bill 178 came at the directive of "higher powers than me."

That higher power apparently was Householder, who posted on his Facebook page that he had received many emails from the group Ohio Gun Owners not to allow a vote on the measure with the amendment requiring gun dealers to pay for and distribute a pamphlet informing the purchase, because the mandate "can get gun owners killed."

"I take statements like that very seriously," the speaker posted. "I have instructed my staff to draft an amendment to remove that amendment from the bill and have instructed the bill's sponsors to go out and get the votes to clean this bill up."

The sponsors are Republican Reps. Ron Hood of Ashville and Tom Brinkman of Cincinnati. Their bill would allow the concealed carry of a deadly weapon without a permit or training for anyone 21 or older who is not prohibited by federal law due to a felony conviction or other factors.

In an email Tuesday, Ohio Gun Owners said the pamphlets required by Koehler's amendment would tell gun owners "they have a 'duty to retreat' from a violent attacker before they are 'allowed' to protect themselves.