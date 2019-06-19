KENT — A group of kayakers was rescued Wednesday from the Cuyahoga River, and all made it to shore safely with the help of the Portage County Water Rescue Team.

It was the second such rescue this month, and prompted warnings from Kent Fire Chief John Tosko about water safety with the river level so high.

Kayaker Greg Uberti of Cuyahoga Falls said he and four other friends set out late Wednesday to navigate the river from the dock off Middlebury Road. Each of the five was navigating a separate kayak, headed toward Munroe Falls, he said.

One craft overturned, and two others crashed into a tree, knocking them off their boats and into the water. Uberti said he called for help and did what he could to assist his friends.

Eventually, all made it to shore safely, and Water Rescue Team members made several trips in a motorized boat to collect the kayaks and other belongings. Firefighters assessed the group at the scene, and none had any apparent injuries.

Uberti said he and his fiancée were wearing life jackets, but not all members of the party did. Uberti said he was glad he kept his phone in a water-safe pouch, allowing him to call for help.

Tosko said another craft that was not with the group also was reported to have overturned, but rescuers saw neither that craft nor the person in it, leading them to believe the person made it safely to shore without aid.

On June 8, Tosko said two people riding on an inner tube were rescued while hanging onto a large downed tree after they were thrown from their tubes west of the Middlebury Road boat ramp. A third person coming by tried to help them, and also overturned, he said.

Because the trees, called “strainers,” can be dangerous to boaters and tubers, the Water Rescue Team went back to cut up the tree.