A 41-year-old man was shot to death in the driveway of a Barberton home Wednesday morning, and the suspect apparently is his son or stepson.

Shannon Callahan was bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds when police arrived at the driveway in the 300 block of George Street on the city's south side, shortly after 11 a.m.

Emergency medical personnel treated Callahan and transported him to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he died from his wounds about 12:50 p.m., police said. Callahan lives on George Street. It was unclear from a police statement whether he was shot in his driveway or that of another residence on George.

Police took Shannon Ingol, 22, into custody at the scene and charged him with murder. Ingol also lives on George Street, police said.

Police did not identify Ingol as Callahan's son. However, a neighbor said Ingol was Callahan's son. Also, newspaper obituaries indicate that Ingol is Callahan's son or stepson.

Ingol was arraigned in Barberton Municipal Court, where Judge Dave Fish set his bond at $1 million. He is being held in the Summit County Jail. Barberton police declined to release further information Wednesday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

People gathered on Callahan's porch and front yard Wednesday evening said they didn't want to talk to the media.

"He was a good guy," one neighbor said of Callahan. The neighbor asked not to be identified.

Callahan rented out homes and did landscaping, the neighbor said. The neighbor also said he thought Callahan owned a used car dealership.

"This is very shocking," the neighbor said, saying the neighborhood is fairly close-knit. "This is very unexpected. ... I'm having a hard time dealing with it."

The neighbor said he saw Ingol in the area about a week ago and "everything was normal. ... Everyone is shocked."

Ingol went to Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, where he played football.

